/Nikitin Dheer pays emotional tribute after immersing father Pankaj Dheer’s ashes in Ganga | Watch

Actor Nikitin Dheer has finally broken his silence ten days after the passing of his father, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who succumbed to cancer on October 15, 2025. In a deeply emotional social media post, Nikitin shared a moving tribute to his "Dad, Guru, and best friend" while confirming that he had immersed his father’s ashes in the holy River Ganga.

Last rites and industry tributes

The veteran actor, widely celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the television epic Mahabharat, was laid to rest in Mumbai in the presence of several industry stars, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Following the funeral, Nikitin maintained a dignified silence on social media, choosing to grieve privately before sharing his first public reaction after completing the final rites.

Nikitin’s emotional post

Taking to social media, the Shershaah and Chennai Express actor penned a heartfelt note, accompanied by a video montage of his late father. Expressing the profound loss felt by the family, Nikitin wrote, "On the 15th of October 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend...Shri Pankaj Dheer...he wasn't well for sometime...it shattered us as a family."

He acknowledged the universal truth of death while grappling with the loss of an "essential aspect of one's existence."

Solace in the "river of love" from fans

Nikitin shared his overwhelming gratitude for the continuous flow of love, respect, and prayers from fans, colleagues, and friends across the industry. He wrote, "As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that...this is life...not the material things one gathers... But the love...the blessings...the aadar satkar...all of which is intangible."

Final farewell at the Ganga

The emotional tribute accompanied the news that the family had performed the asthi visarjan (immersion of ashes) in the sacred River Ganga today. Nikitin specifically thanked HH Swami Chidanand Shastri ji for assisting the family with the immersion and pooja at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.

A promise to his "best father"

Concluding his post, Nikitin expressed his immense pride in being Pankaj Dheer’s son, describing him as the "best father a boy could ever ask for." He vowed to uphold his father's powerful life lessons, of "grit, character, loyalty, and persevering," promising to make him proud as both an actor and a human being.

Pankaj Dheer’s legacy extends beyond Mahabharat to films like Baadshah and Tarzan, but his dignified portrayal of Karna remains etched in the memory of the nation.

