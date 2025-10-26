/R Madhavan shares glimpse from sets of GD Naidu biopic, fans can’t stop gushing over his new look

Actor R Madhavan has once again set social media abuzz, this time with a striking glimpse from the sets of his much-anticipated biopic G.D. Naidu. The Rocketry star took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot, instantly sending fans into a frenzy over his clean-shaven, classic look.

R Madhavan’s new avatar

Currently shooting in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Madhavan shared the snapshot along with a heartfelt caption, “Another day… another look. Life on set goes on. So very blessed and grateful to have the most extraordinary cast, crew, and wonderful producers. #GDN.”

In the picture, the actor appears in a simple, rooted look, a reflection of the film’s period tone and the grounded personality of the visionary he’s portraying. Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Does this man even age?”, while another commented, “Aging backwards, Maddy!” Others praised his charisma, saying, “Can’t wait for this one, hero!”

A biopic on India’s ‘Edison’

G.D. Naidu is a biographical drama based on the life and legacy of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, a self-taught engineer, inventor, and industrialist from Coimbatore, often called the “Edison of India.” Naidu revolutionized Indian industry by developing the country’s first indigenous electric motor and creating practical, affordable innovations in engineering. His inventions ranged from razors and fans to petrol engines, ticket machines, and agricultural equipment.

Naidu’s pioneering spirit also led to the founding of workshops, training institutes, and technical colleges that nurtured generations of engineers in Tamil Nadu. The film aims to capture this remarkable journey, blending history, innovation, and human emotion.

About the film

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biopic is produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films, the same production banner behind Madhavan’s National Award-winning Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Reports also suggest that Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, are part of the producing team. The film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Jayaram, and Yogi Babu, with music composed by Govind Vasantha.

According to the film’s executive producer, Muralidharan Subramanian, nearly 95% of the movie is being shot in Coimbatore, at real-life locations connected to G.D. Naidu’s story, with a small portion filmed abroad.

Madhavan’s career high

After earning critical acclaim for Rocketry, Madhavan is once again delving into the world of real-life icons with G.D. Naidu. His fans believe that his calm intensity and emotional depth make him a perfect fit for the role of India’s forgotten innovator.

Apart from GDN, the actor is gearing up for De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, slated for release in November 2025. He will also appear in Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.