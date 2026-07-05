/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Singer's aunt shares heartwarming details from inside the MSG celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 in a closely guarded Madison Square Garden wedding, in the presence of several Hollywood celebrities, close friends and family. However, new details have emerged from inside the lavish celebration, and this time it was the singer's aunt Robin Gentry who offered fans a rare glimpse into the ceremony.

What details did Taylor Swift's aunt reveal about the wedding?

Everyone are tight-lipped about the details about the wedding and what went on inside the star-studded celebration. But, Taylor Swift's aunt, Robin Gentry, shared an insight into couple's grand ceremony. She said in a video shared by LBC News, "They cried and they laughed and they danced and they hugged and they kissed."

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When asked about the wedding cake, she answered in one word, "Yes", as her car began to pull away from the crowd. Apart from her, AMC Theatres' Adam Aron, who has worked closely with Taylor to release The Eras Tour concert movie, shared a detailed description of the wedding before later deleting the post. However, the fans had screen grabbed it.

He said, “It did not look like Madison Square Garden. Immediately upon entry, everything – floors, walls, ceilings... – was draped in peach and white. Large blow-up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from year-old to late teenage years, were on display.” Despite the scale of the wedding, Adam said, "It all felt intimate and small. Everything was close."

More details from the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Reportedly, on the GMA show Stephanopoulos, Roberts and Strahan, back on set for the morning show after the ceremony, revealed what they observed, sharing that Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows, which they read out of “little books".

In a statement to ABC News, Stephanopoulos said the vows were "everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.” “It was their dream wedding, and it really was amazing,” Strahan added. “Congratulations to both of them.” Roberts confirmed that Stevie Nicks did perform and felt the celebrations felt really intimate and like any wedding you should attend with neighbours and high school friends.