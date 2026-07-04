/Maren Morris shares unseen detail from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private wedding: 'So it's gonna be forever'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private wedding ceremony has taken over the internet. Although the couple has kept most details under wraps, fans are eager to catch even the smallest glimpse of the July 3 celebration, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the presence of family and close friends. Amid the buzz, one guest has revealed a memorable detail from the event that is widely circulating online.

Maren Morris shares glimpses from Taylor Swift's wedding

Country singer Maren Morris on Saturday took to her social media to share a glimpse of the personalised wedding favour guests received after attending the couple's wedding in New York City.

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The wedding was attended by several celebrities from the fields of entertainment, music, and sports. Although photographs from inside the ceremony remain private, Morris' latest social media post has given fans a closer look at one of the customised gifts given out to attendees.

In the series of photos shared by the singer a day after the ceremony, she can be seen flaunting her wedding outfit alongside fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini. But what caught the attention of the netizens was the final image in the carousel that featured an embroidered white handkerchief designed especially for the occasion.

Keepsake from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private wedding Photograph: (Instagram)

It reportedly had the couple's custom wedding emblem with two intertwined "T" initials framed by heart motifs. Additionally, it also featured the wedding date of July 3, 2026, and the location, New York City.

The keepsake also included Swift's lyrics from her 2014 hit Blank Space: "so it's gonna be forever."

Morris shared the photos with a caption that read, "baby just say yes," a lyric from Swift's song Love Story.

Other details about Taylor's wedding

The wedding reportedly welcomed around 1000 guests at the venue, and Swift's brother, Austin Swift, stood by her side as her "Man of Honour," while Kelce's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, took on the role of Best Man.

The couple reportedly wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture creations designed by Jonathan Anderson. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery, while both she and Kelce wore custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes.

Swift and Kelce's love story

The wedding reportedly took place after nearly two years of the couple's public relationship and around a year after they announced their engagement in August 2025.