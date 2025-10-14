/De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: It's R Madhavan vs Ajay Devgn in this chaotic love story

It's time for De De Pyaar De 2! The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh is out, and it's all things entertaining. Set to hit the theatres this Nov, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. The forthcoming movie is the sequel to the 2019 comedy-drama of the same name.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

Leading the box office race with two sequels, Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, Devgn is set to return with his next sequel. On Tue (Oct 14), the romantic comedy takes the world back into the life of Ayesha (Rakul) and Ashish (Ajay), who are getting ready to be in chaos, but this time, it's with Ayesha's family.

The trailer starts with Ayesha telling her parents, played by Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, about Ashish. However, she lies about his age. But this is quite evident when he meets them. As the chaos begins, Ayesha's parents try to end the marriage at several points, and they even bring in a new boy, played by Meezan Jafri, who tries to woo Ayesha. How Ashish and Ayesha will get married is the main chaos in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on X, Ajay wrote, "When your BF is your dad’s age and not yours, you know it’s time for a #PyaarVsParivaar showdown! #DeDePyaarDe2 Trailer out now. Releasing In cinemas Nov 14.''

''In De De Pyaar De 2, love faces its toughest test yet as Ashish visits Ayesha’s family home! Will the age-gap romance win hearts or stir things up? With heart, humour and a whole lot of family madness, this Pyaar vs Parivaar clash promises a relatable, riotous ride for every kind of audience,'' the synopsis of the movie reads.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, who have worked in the acclaimed movies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

What happened in De De Pyaar De?