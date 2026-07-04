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Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs ENG T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 17:54 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 17:54 IST

From Jos Buttler to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs England T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. 

Jos Buttler (England) - 669 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 669 runs

England's Jos Buttler tops the list of highest run-scorers in India vs England T20Is. In 29 matches against India, he has scored 669 runs at an average of 31.85.

Virat Kohli (India) - 648 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 648 runs

Former India batter Virat Kohli is second on the list. In 21 T20Is against England, Kohli scored 648 runs at an average of 38.11, including five half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 467 runs
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 467 runs

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 467 runs in 16 T20Is against England. His tally includes three half-centuries and a century.

Hardik Pandya (India) - 441 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya (India) - 441 runs

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fourth on the list with 441 runs in 19 T20I innings against England. He averages 29.40 with the bat and has a strike rate of 151.54.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 360 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 360 runs

India's Suryakumar Yadav is fifth on the list with 360 runs in 14 T20Is against England. His tally includes one century and a half-century.

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