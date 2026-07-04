/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs ENG T20Is

From Jos Buttler to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs England T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.
England's Jos Buttler tops the list of highest run-scorers in India vs England T20Is. In 29 matches against India, he has scored 669 runs at an average of 31.85.
Former India batter Virat Kohli is second on the list. In 21 T20Is against England, Kohli scored 648 runs at an average of 38.11, including five half-centuries.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 467 runs in 16 T20Is against England. His tally includes three half-centuries and a century.
India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fourth on the list with 441 runs in 19 T20I innings against England. He averages 29.40 with the bat and has a strike rate of 151.54.
India's Suryakumar Yadav is fifth on the list with 360 runs in 14 T20Is against England. His tally includes one century and a half-century.