/Why has the Large Hadron Collider shut down? When will it restart and other details

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest and most powerful atom smasher, has been shut down for four years. When it comes back in 2030, it will be called High-Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HiLumi LHC). The upgrades will allow it to smash together roughly 10 times more particles than its original design. "This is a very important moment. From Monday, we will be entering a new phase," HiLumi LHC project chief Markus Zerlauth told AFP.

What does the Large Hadron Collider do?



It was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) between 1998 and 2008, and covers a 27-kilometre loop in an underground tunnel at the border between France and Switzerland near Geneva. Its main use has been to understand the universe as it existed just a fraction of a second after the Big Bang. It is like a giant cosmic time machine and microscope that works to study the fundamental building blocks of the universe. Scientists have used it to test theories about particle physics and the Standard Model of the subatomic world.

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The LHC pushes the protons until they are travelling at 99.9999991% the speed of light, and they move around the ring more than 11,000 times per second. At four specific points around the ring, the proton beams collide head-on. The LHC triggers 1 billion particle collisions per second.

The biggest achievement of the LHC has been the discovery of the elusive "God Particle", or the Higgs boson, in 2012. The Higgs boson is the physical manifestation of the Higgs field, an invisible background grid that permeates space and gives all other fundamental particles their mass. It tests how the universe works.

How will the upgrade change the Large Hadron Collider?



Dubbed the Long Shutdown 3 (LS3), this four-year interval will see scientists adding upgrades to boost the collider's luminosity by a factor of 10. This will increase the number of particle collisions by nearly three times. The improvements will allow scientists to study the Higgs boson and other phenomena in more detail. The experiments will produce more data, and the odds of observing rare events will increase. Till now, it has produced 55 million Higgs bosons till now, but the upgrades will lead to the creation of 380 million Higgs bosons over a decade.

What Large Hadron Collider aims to answer?

The scientists are looking for clues beyond current physics now. The upgraded collider will be used to answer three main questions: What is Dark Matter? Why does the universe only consist of matter when the Big Bang should have produced equal amounts of matter and antimatter, a moment which would have ended everything? Third, whether more hidden dimensions exist beyond the three we experience.