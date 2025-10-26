/Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: Stunning career and net-worth of the evergreen 90s diva

Bollywood’s eternal diva Raveena Tandon turns 53 today, October 26. Known for her timeless beauty, impeccable acting skills, and magnetic screen presence, Raveena remains one of the few actresses from the 1990s who continues to stay relevant in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over three decades, she has built an inspiring legacy with success and style.

Early life and the unplanned beginning

Born in 1972 in Mumbai to filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon, Raveena’s name itself is a combination of her parents’ names, Ravi and Veena. She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and later at Mithibai College, where she initially pursued a career in advertising. While interning with ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, she got her first movie offer, a decision that changed her life forever.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite being from a film family, Raveena’s journey wasn’t easy. She once revealed she began her career behind the scenes, cleaning studio floors and assisting in shoots before stepping into the limelight. Encouraged by Kakkar, she eventually auditioned for films, and destiny took charge.

The 90s sensation

Raveena made her Bollywood debut at just 17 in Patthar Ke Phool (1991), opposite Salman Khan. The film became a massive hit and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, setting the stage for her meteoric rise.

By the mid-90s, Raveena had become the ultimate Bollywood sensation, ruling the silver screen with her stunning looks and unmatched charisma. Films like Mohra, Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Dulhe Raja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made her one of the most bankable stars of her time.

Her dance numbers, such as Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, and Chura Ke Dil Mera, turned her into the nation’s “Mast Mast Girl.”

Acting evolution and awards

As Raveena matured as an artist, she began choosing more meaningful roles that showcased her versatility. Her performance in Daman (2001) earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

In recent years, she has continued to impress audiences with her roles in Netflix’s Aranyak (2021), which won her the Filmfare OTT Award, and the blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), where she played the powerful character of Prime Minister Ramika Sen.

In recognition of her immense contribution to Indian cinema, Raveena was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2023.

Raveena Tandon’s net worth and luxurious lifestyle

According to GQ India, Raveena Tandon’s net worth stands at approximately ₹166 crore. Her earnings come from films, OTT projects, brand endorsements, and television appearances. Reportedly, she charges ₹2-3 crore per film and ₹50 lakh per brand endorsement, with an annual income estimated at around ₹20 crore.

Her luxurious Bandra residence, Neelaya, shows her elegant taste, with South Indian, European, and Moroccan design elements. She also owns premium cars, including a Mercedes-Benz 350D (₹1.71 crore), Jaguar XJ (₹1.11 crore), and Audi Q7 (₹94 lakh). Apart from Mumbai, Raveena also owns properties abroad.

Family, philanthropy, and personal life

Raveena’s off-screen life is as inspiring as her career. In 1995, at the age of 21, she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya. She married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004, and the couple has two children, Rasha and Ranbir Thadani. Raveena continues to support numerous charities, focusing on child welfare and animal rights.

Even after more than 30 years in the industry, Raveena Tandon’s star power remains undimmed.

