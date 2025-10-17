LOGIN
Friday OTT Releases (October 17, 2025): Watch 8 new movies and web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 09:10 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 09:10 IST

Amid festivities, this Friday, several new movies and web shows are releasing on OTT platforms. From comedy to suspense to thrillers- there is something for everyone. One of the major releases today is the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

List of Friday OTT Releases
1 / 9
(Photograph: Netflix and JioHotstar)

List of Friday OTT Releases

This week has come to an end, and people are eagerly awaiting the upcoming films and web series on OTT platforms to watch with their close ones and friends. From Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas to Lokah, check out all the releases of this Friday.

Santosh
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Santosh

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The story of the newly released revolves around a 28-year-old woman named Santosh, who is struggling in her life after her policeman husband died tragically. She then decides to take his position and becomes a police officer.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Based on the Fantasy/Adventure genre, the story revolves around a woman who unleashes her mystical skills while navigating her own life. When she witnesses certain evil doings, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world.

Good News
4 / 9
(Photograph: Netflix)

Good News

Where to watch: Netflix

The plot of a crime thriller is set in the 1970s, where a group of government officials goes to great lengths to protect the people on the hijacked Japanese flight bound for Pyongyang.

Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas
5 / 9
(Photograph: Instagram)

Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas

Where to watch: ZEE5

The movie revolves around an Inspector named Vishwas Bhagwat, who is on a mission to investigate a missing young woman named Poonam. The story then takes a turn when the inspector reveals similar cases linked to a local prostitution racket and encounters Sameer, a college professor.

Turn of the Tide season 2
6 / 9
(Photograph: Netflix)

Turn of the Tide season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Coming up with the second instalment, Turn of the Tide, is a Portuguese series that tells the story from the finale of the first season, when Eduardo returns to Rabo de Peixe, where he must navigate his friendships along with some unexpected enemies and a new business opportunity.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
7 / 9
(Photograph: ZEE5)

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Where to watch: ZEE5

The synopsis of the film revolves around a Man who is facing problems in his second marriage, which results in divorce. But the twists come when his problem overflowed when he got spiralled in false domestic violence and dowry claims.

She Walks in Darkness
8 / 9
(Photograph: Netflix)

She Walks in Darkness

Where to watch: Netflix

The story is about a young agent who has a certain goal of becoming a member of ETA and leaves everything behind in risking her life to uncover the terrorists' hidden cells in the south of France.

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Prime's new documentary series revolves around a massive financial scam planned and plotted by an aspiring actor named Zach Horwitz. It focuses on how Horwitz uses a con investment scheme to live his dream of Hollywood stardom.

