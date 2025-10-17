Friday OTT Releases (October 17, 2025): Watch 8 new movies and web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more

Amid festivities, this Friday, several new movies and web shows are releasing on OTT platforms. From comedy to suspense to thrillers- there is something for everyone. One of the major releases today is the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The story of the newly released revolves around a 28-year-old woman named Santosh, who is struggling in her life after her policeman husband died tragically. She then decides to take his position and becomes a police officer.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Based on the Fantasy/Adventure genre, the story revolves around a woman who unleashes her mystical skills while navigating her own life. When she witnesses certain evil doings, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world.
Where to watch: Netflix
The plot of a crime thriller is set in the 1970s, where a group of government officials goes to great lengths to protect the people on the hijacked Japanese flight bound for Pyongyang.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie revolves around an Inspector named Vishwas Bhagwat, who is on a mission to investigate a missing young woman named Poonam. The story then takes a turn when the inspector reveals similar cases linked to a local prostitution racket and encounters Sameer, a college professor.
Where to watch: Netflix
Coming up with the second instalment, Turn of the Tide, is a Portuguese series that tells the story from the finale of the first season, when Eduardo returns to Rabo de Peixe, where he must navigate his friendships along with some unexpected enemies and a new business opportunity.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The synopsis of the film revolves around a Man who is facing problems in his second marriage, which results in divorce. But the twists come when his problem overflowed when he got spiralled in false domestic violence and dowry claims.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story is about a young agent who has a certain goal of becoming a member of ETA and leaves everything behind in risking her life to uncover the terrorists' hidden cells in the south of France.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Prime's new documentary series revolves around a massive financial scam planned and plotted by an aspiring actor named Zach Horwitz. It focuses on how Horwitz uses a con investment scheme to live his dream of Hollywood stardom.