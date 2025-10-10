OTT Releases this Friday: Watch new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime and other platforms

This Fri (Oct 10), a vast variety of new releases are set to be released that will make your weekend sorted. Definitely, the day has an exciting selection of unforgettable movies and web shows across various genres, including action, thriller, romance, and comedy. Check out the list given below!
All the OTT platforms are stocking them with new releases. From Kurukshetra to Search: The Naina Murder Case, surely, the day will be big for experiencing a wide variety of movies and web series that you can enjoy this upcoming weekend. Let's now dive into the list and know what's coming to make our weekend worthy.
Where to watch: Netflix
Netflix is presenting an Indian mythology story, conducted in a series, which is the animated version of the Mahabharata, a tale that has remained with Hindus forever. The series portrays the epic conflict between the Pandavas and Kauravas.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
An action sci-fi revolves around the story of a warrior, who is tasked with the protection of sacred scriptures from the dark era.
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspired by the bestselling novel, the story revolves around a travel writer who uncovers a gruesome secret while travelling on a luxury yacht.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The web series tells the story of ACP Sanyukta Das, who is on a mission to solve a high-stakes teen murder. The spotlight is on the investigation, and the personal struggles she faces along the way.
Where to watch: Netflix
A Turkish series that revolves around a self-made rich man who falls for an heir. The plot explores the fight between old money and new money as they are struggling to find a way between romance and power.