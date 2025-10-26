/Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: Watch her 7 best movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 And other OTT

It's Tip Tip Barsa Paani girl, Raveen Tandon's birthday. She has outshone Bollywood with several movies and web shows. On her special day, you can check a curated list of her best films and web series available on OTT to recall her esteemed performances.
Raveena Tandon is an Indian actress celebrated for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. She has earned respect and admiration from her fans and audiences, and is recognised as one of the leading actresses of the 90s. From the National Film Award to the Filmfare Awards, Tandon has also garnered several awards for her astonishing efforts over many years. Let's dive into some of her movies and series you can't miss watching on her birthday.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Raveena played Raveena, a wealthy girl, who planned to secretly swap identities with her secretary to find the boy who loves her for who she is. Her portrayal depicts a very strong-headed girl and a courageous woman who knows how to tackle the man who only traps girls in love for their money.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Raveena portrays the role of Kiran, a young woman who falls in love with a man named Raj, played by Govinda. Kiran decides to transform Raj's personality into a gangster to impress her own gangster father. The story revolves around how they both manage to get her father impressed by Raj.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Tandon plays Tanvi Shukla, who is a part-time lawyer and a housewife who takes up a student's case involving a roll number scam for the justice of all the students out there. Her role showcases a very balanced woman who is on her journey to fulfil her dream while facing societal and political challenges, and fighting by raising her voice.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Raveena Tandon plays Dr Lata Verma, a gynaecologist and the wife of a businessman named Ram. She got crushed when she found out about her husband's affair. The movie centres on her portrayal as a betrayed wife, and how she manages her life after the news, while focusing on the work.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Raveena plays Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister, with a pivotal character who orders the hunt for the mines upholder, Rocky. She depicted a cameo in the film's plot, as her political decisions showcase a powerful figure.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The actress plays the role of a glamorous and powerful queen of Alibaug named Indrani Kothari, who is a former 90s Bollywood star married to a billionaire man. The plot of the series takes a turn when her lavish life is upended when a mysterious woman named Karma arrives in her life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Raveena plays Kasturi Dogra, who is a courageous police officer in the Himalayan town called Sironah. The one-season show revolves around her character, who balances her work and her family life, especially when she gets assigned a big case that forces her to collaborate with her new replacement, Angad.