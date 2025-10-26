LOGIN
Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: Watch her 7 best movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 And other OTT

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 26, 2025, 13:13 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 13:13 IST

It's Tip Tip Barsa Paani girl, Raveen Tandon's birthday. She has outshone Bollywood with several movies and web shows. On her special day, you can check a curated list of her best films and web series available on OTT to recall her esteemed performances.

Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon!
Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon!

Raveena Tandon is an Indian actress celebrated for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. She has earned respect and admiration from her fans and audiences, and is recognised as one of the leading actresses of the 90s. From the National Film Award to the Filmfare Awards, Tandon has also garnered several awards for her astonishing efforts over many years. Let's dive into some of her movies and series you can't miss watching on her birthday.

Andaz Apna Apna
Andaz Apna Apna

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Raveena played Raveena, a wealthy girl, who planned to secretly swap identities with her secretary to find the boy who loves her for who she is. Her portrayal depicts a very strong-headed girl and a courageous woman who knows how to tackle the man who only traps girls in love for their money.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Raveena portrays the role of Kiran, a young woman who falls in love with a man named Raj, played by Govinda. Kiran decides to transform Raj's personality into a gangster to impress her own gangster father. The story revolves around how they both manage to get her father impressed by Raj.

Patna Shukla
Patna Shukla

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tandon plays Tanvi Shukla, who is a part-time lawyer and a housewife who takes up a student's case involving a roll number scam for the justice of all the students out there. Her role showcases a very balanced woman who is on her journey to fulfil her dream while facing societal and political challenges, and fighting by raising her voice.

One Friday Night
One Friday Night

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Raveena Tandon plays Dr Lata Verma, a gynaecologist and the wife of a businessman named Ram. She got crushed when she found out about her husband's affair. The movie centres on her portrayal as a betrayed wife, and how she manages her life after the news, while focusing on the work.

K.G.F: Chapter 2
K.G.F: Chapter 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Raveena plays Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister, with a pivotal character who orders the hunt for the mines upholder, Rocky. She depicted a cameo in the film's plot, as her political decisions showcase a powerful figure.

Karmma Calling
Karmma Calling

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The actress plays the role of a glamorous and powerful queen of Alibaug named Indrani Kothari, who is a former 90s Bollywood star married to a billionaire man. The plot of the series takes a turn when her lavish life is upended when a mysterious woman named Karma arrives in her life.

Aranyak
Aranyak

Where to watch: Netflix

Raveena plays Kasturi Dogra, who is a courageous police officer in the Himalayan town called Sironah. The one-season show revolves around her character, who balances her work and her family life, especially when she gets assigned a big case that forces her to collaborate with her new replacement, Angad.

