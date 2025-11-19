/Happy Birthday Zubeen Garg: 8 songs of the singer that live rent-free in the hearts of people across India

On 19th November 2025, we celebrate the birth anniversary of sensational and soulful singer Zubeen Garg. The legendary artist passed away on 19th September 2025 in a freak scuba-diving accident in Singapore. In a decades-long career, Garg has penned massive hit songs for Bollywood as well as other film industries, which remain timeless and showcase his magic. Today, let’s rewind and look back at Zubeen Garg’s iconic Hindi songs that topped charts and made him one of the finest singers of his time.

Ya Ali- Gangster

Released in 2006, the song is one of the most popular songs by the singer, with music by Pritam Chakraborty and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. The song follows the emotional breakdown of a man who is in love and calls out to the divine presence for help and guidance through his hard times. Garg beautifully portrayed the deep emotions, devotion, and a journey full of problems with his way of singing.

Dil Tu Hi Bata- Krishh 3

Released in 2013, the love song is from the movie Krishh 3 starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. The song explores the emotions and feelings of a man and his feelings for a girl. Zubeen Garg, along with Alisha Chinai, gorgeously sang the song.

Jaane Kya Chaahe Mann Baawra- Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Released in 2006, the song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The song focuses on the confusion and emotions of the heart. The movie features Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat. Garg's phenomenal voice adds spark and magic to the song.

Jaana Hai- Dum Maaro Dum

Released in 2011, the song is from the Bollywood movie Dum Maaro Dum. The song features Rana Daggubati, Anaitha Nair & Prateek sung by Zubeen Garg with the music direction by Pritam Chakraborty. It is a rock-infused song that captivated the attention of the youth.

Dilruba- Namastey London

Released in 2007, the song features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, sung by the talented Zubeen Garg, Alisha Chinai and composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song drives the series of deep and emotional love. Singer's uniqueness and soulful singing give a surreal vibe throughout the songs, making it one of the best songs.

Jag Lal Lal Lal- Big Brother

A 2007 devotional Sufi song sung by Ustad Sultan Khan and Zubeen Garg. The song features Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra.

Subah Subah- I See You

Released in 2006, the song is from the movie I See You, sung by Zubeen Garg and composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The beautiful song features Arjun Rampal, evoking love while refreshing the minds of the audience, making it an iconic song of the artist.

Rama Re- Kaante

Released in 2002, the song is in the voice of Zubeen Garg along with multiple artists like Sanjay Dutt, Shaan, Anand Raj Anand and Sudesh Bhosle. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amitabh Bachchan, Lucky Ali, Kumar Gaurav and Sunil Shetty.