/Anuv Jainv first-ever world tour announced - Check concert dates, tickets and more details

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is set to embark on his most ambitious musical expedition yet — his debut world tour – ‘Dastakhat’. The tour marks a defining moment not only in his artistic evolution but also a milestone for Indian independent music, paying homage to the genre’s remarkable rise.

The India leg of the Dastakhat World Tour, produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will kick off in January 2026, travelling through New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru, before wrapping up in February 2026.

Also read: SS Rajamouli booked? Police receive complaint over remarks on Lord Hanuman at Varanasi launch

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In addition to the ten Indian cities, the tour will expand to 23 cities worldwide through 2026 and 2027, including stops across Australia, North America, the UK & Europe and the Middle East — marking the young music sensation’s first full-scale world tour and one of the most expansive live undertakings by an Indian independent artist to date.

Following the unprecedented success of his earlier India tour, Dastakein (2021) and Guldasta (2023), ‘Dastakhat’ (2026-2027) completes a powerful trilogy that chronicles Jain’s creative arc, who’s loved for his effortless storytelling, earnest lyrics and evocative soundscapes.

Four years ago, his debut tour opened the doorway to a new wave of indie music in India, serving as his heartfelt introduction to audiences across the country. Two years later, his subsequent tour became a celebration of growth and connection, redefining what a homegrown artist could achieve on the mainstage.

With his freshly announced tour, Anuv Jain reaches both a culmination and a new beginning, a defining signature moment before he steps onto the world stage. The tour stands as a reflection of his artistic evolution, capturing both the intimacy of his Indian roots and the universality of his sound. It symbolizes the closing of one chapter and the graceful opening of another, a bridge between where his story began and where it now leads. Carrying his relatable anthems of heartbreak and love beyond borders, Jain invites fans across the world to join him in this new chapter, one that transcends geography and language, yet remains deeply personal and true to his essence. The Dastakhat World Tour is both a homecoming and a departure, a celebration of growth, connection and the power of music to unite hearts across continents.

Anuv Jain states, “Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a story that began years ago — one that’s still being written with every person who listens, sings along, or feels something through my songs. This tour isn’t just a series of performances; it’s an embrace — of where I come from, and where this music will go next.”

When and how to book tickets?

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, Tickets for the India leg of the tour will open with an exclusive Pre-sale for HSBC credit and debit cardholders will be live from 22nd November 2025, 12 PM IST to 24th November 2025, 12 PM IST. This will be followed by the general on-sale of tickets on 24th November 2025 at 2 PM IST. Tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Recognising Anuv’s massive youth following, the promoters have also introduced special student ticket categories across all cities, with prices starting at INR 999/-, ensuring wider accessibility for fans across the country.

The Dastakhat World Tour stands as a celebration of music, emotion and cultural exchange — a testament to Jain’s ability to weave sincerity into every note. Fans can look forward to a series of unforgettable performances coupled with top notch production, as he continues to push creative boundaries and foster deeper connections with audiences across continents.

Check concert dates in India