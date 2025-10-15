/Zubeen Garg death case: Mob attacks vehicle carrying 5 accused; protesters pelt stones

On Wednesday (Oct 15), tensions flared in Assam's Baksa district as protests broke out outside the District Jail when a group attacked a police convoy carrying the accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The well-known singer died on Sep 19, allegedly while swimming in deep waters in Singapore, where he was set to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

Mob, supposedly Zubeen's fans, staged a protest outside the jail, and things went out of hand when a few people started throwing stones at the van carrying the accused.

The van was carrying Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organizer of the Northeast Festival in Singapore, Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora.

Violent protest outside Assam's Baksa jail

Demanding justice for Garg, a large number of people gathered near Baksa district jail, and some among them started pelted stones targeting the vehicles carrying the accused.

All the accused were being brought to the jail after the court sent them into judicial custody.

Demanding justice for the singer, the angry mob pelted stones at vehicles carrying five accused when they were brought back to the jail, police said.

Carrying placards, reading, ‘’Justice for Zubeen Garg, " people even threw footwear at the police convoy. The situation became so tense that vehicles parked near the jail were also set on fire, and protestors even tried to stop the convoy as the vehicles entered the prison premises. Several people, including police were injured.

However, the situation is under control, and the administration has imposed Section 163 BNSS to manage the situation near the jail. Police reportedly had to fire at the air and used tear gas shells to control the mob and the chaotic situation,

Zubeen Garg death case