/Raghav Chadha's sweet birthday message for Parineeti Chopra with cute pregnancy pics



It's actress Parineeti Chopra's birthday, and politician Raghav Chadha is a proud husband and father. Marking the big day, which is extra special, as it's the first with their newly born boy, Chadha shared the wish with unseen photos with her wife from her preggo days.

Raghav and Parineeti, always gives out couple goals, time and again, they always made sure to send their followers in aww with their cute photos.

Raghav Chadha's birthday wish for his wife and new mommy in town

Parineeti Chopra turned 37th on Oct 22, and to mark the occasion, her husband and politician Raghav shared a series of photo from maternity diaries.

Days after welcoming their baby boy, Raghav shared photos, showing the cute photos of the couple, reflecting the couple happiness as they were set to welcome their child together.

In the first photo, Raghav is kissing Parineeti's baby bump as she loughs.

Another photo shows new dad putting his ears on Chopra's belly, as they both loughs. The next picture shows the politician cradling the baby bump as the couple cutely smile looking at each other. The actress is dressed in a comfy jean with basic white t-shirt.

Sharing heartfelt photos on Instagram, the new dad, called the actress the ''bestest mommy in town.''

''Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town 💖 What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy 👶✨@parineetichopra,'' Chadha wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav welcome first child

On Oct 20, the Chamkila actress gave birth to her, and husband Raghav's first child, a baby boy in New Delhi.

Announcing the arrival of their boy, the couple wrote, '' He's finally here! our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller.

First we had each other, now we have everything...with gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.''