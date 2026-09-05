/What are they gossiping about? Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence's bestie moment at Paris event has netizens curious

Priyanka Chopra made a stylish red-carpet appearance at the 13th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, and her look quickly took the internet by storm. But what really caught attention was her bestie moment with Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Priyanka and Jennifer's chemistry as they chatted at the event quickly caught the attention of netizens, with several videos of the duo surfacing online.

Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence's candid moment at the Paris event

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Priyanka and Jennifer attended the 2026 LVMH Prize ceremony, and while their presence at the event was notable, what made it the talk of the town was the several videos of the duo chatting.

Hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the event saw the presence of several A-listers of cinema and fashion. Both Priyanka and Jennifer are brand ambassadors for Dior. While the event saw many known faces, it was the candid moment between the two icons that stole the show.

In the viral videos, the two were seen casually chatting, talking and laughing as they continued to whisper in each other's ears.

This is the moment that no one saw coming. Reacting to it, one user wrote,''Oh My PC and JLaw 🥵.''

Another user wrote,''the queens really bonded 😭❤️❤️

any body language expert here? the tilt of jennifer lawrence towards priyanka chopra telling it all.. she

left an inch gap to be near priyanka. jennifer is me.''

Third user wrote,''I'm so envious of Priyanka Chopra. I want to be that close to Jennifer Lawrence.'' Chopra was seen interacting with Pharrell Williams at the event.

Delphine Arnault, Chairman and CEO of Dior, also thanked special guests Lawrence and Priyanka for their presence. At the event, she said, “Once again, I had the honour of welcoming the members of this prestigious jury to the Fondation Louis Vuitton... Furthermore, I wish to express my deep gratitude to Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Urassaya Sperbund – three truly inspiring figures – for their presence here today.”

Created in 2013, the LVMH Prize is a competition that allows talented designers to come and compete for the prize. The winner receives a €400,000 endowment (Rs 4.39 crore INR), according to the official LVMH Prize website.

Priyanka Chopra's Paris wardrobe