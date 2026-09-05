/Dolly Parton’s sister Stella breaks silence on insensitivity after the music legend's death: 'Tremendous amount of AI and garbage'



Days after the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, her sister Stella Parton has opened up about her family's loss and asked people to approach her family’s loss with empathy. The 77-year-old singer-songwriter shared a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday, revealing the response to Dolly’s death and the attention her family has received since then. Dolly died on August 25 at the age of 80.

Dolly Parton’s Instagram post

Stella began the note by acknowledging the supporters. "First let me say, thank you to the ones of you who have shown ‘genuine’ support and love during this time of our family bereavement,” she wrote. “We will be okay in time but each of us will grieve in our own personal way. Every human being experiences pain and loss in life and my family is no different."

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However, she said being part of a highly public family has made the grieving process more complicated. "Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers."

Stella criticises AI content

The major concern for Stella was the amount of material circulating online since Dolly’s death. "There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it's been challenging to absorb and or ignore. As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation."

Despite the negativity, "My big sister Dolly would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown during this time."

Remembering her sister’s impact, Stella added, "My sister was a positive influence on the world into which she was born. She used her music as a tool and a passion to move people in a positive way."