/Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's love story: Why the couple never had children

Dolly Parton died on August 25 at age 80 after a brief illness with cancer. “Known as the Queen of Country Music, she had an incredible career that spanned over six decades. But behind the limelight, Parton also had a beautiful and lasting marriage to Carl Dean, whom she married for nearly 60 years, until he died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

The couple met in Nashville in 1964, when Parton was 18, long before she became a superstar. They married two years later, and unlike Parton, Dean stayed away from the spotlight. He rarely appeared alongside his famous wife publicly, yet their differences did not come between them.

Parton once spoke about their bond, saying, "We’re completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me."

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How did Parton meet Dean?

They first met in Nashville, when the singer had just arrived in the city. Though her focus at the moment was establishing herself in the music industry, their meeting turned into the beginning of a relationship that lasted for decades.

"My first thought was ‘I’m gonna marry that girl,’” Dean recalled during their 50th wedding anniversary celebration. “My second thought was, ‘Lord she’s good lookin.’ And that was the day my life began. I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth.”

The couple married on May 30, 1966, in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia, despite Parton's record label encouraging her to delay marriage as it could interfere with the singer's emerging career.

Parton had earlier revealed that Dean had no wish to become a part of the celebrity world. "He does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It’s just not who he is. He’s like a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that," she said.

Why did Parton and Dean never have children?

During a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Parton revealed, "My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, what would they look like? Would they be tall — because he’s tall? Or would they be little squats like me? If we’d had a girl, she was gonna be called Carla. Anyway, we talked about it, and we dreamed it, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now that we’re older? We’re glad."

Parton also believed that not having children gave her the freedom to dedicate herself to music, business and philanthropy. "Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work," she told Oprah Winfrey in 2020.

“I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library, because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done,” Parton said.

Despite not being a mother herself, she was deeply involved with her nieces and nephews and became godmother to Miley Cyrus. Through the Imagination Library, Parton created a strong connection with millions of young readers.

When Parton spoke about Dean's death

In 2016, Parton and Dean marked their golden wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Their relationship continued until Dean's death on March 3, 2025.

Parton later opened up about their marriage, saying, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."