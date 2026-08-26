/Dazzling Dolly Parton: Taylor Swift, Beyonce and others pay tribute to legendary singer

Dolly Parton, America's most beloved singer, songwriter and actor, is no more. News of her death comes months after she cancelled her Las Vegas residency over health issues.

In a shining, bling-filled career spanning over seven decades, Parton gave the world songs that transcended generations, such as ''Jolene'' and ''I Will Always Love You, ''Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” “Here You Come Again,” She went on to earn numerous prestigious awards, including 11 Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, and many more.

Tributes pouring in for Dolly Parton

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Parton's death has been announced by her nephew, and soon after, tributes started pouring in from across the globe. From Taylor Swift, who called Dolly, a role model. To Beyoncé, who shared that the late singer, ''taught her so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.''

Taylor Swift

“A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one,” the singer told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals,” Swift’s statement continued.

Beyonce

The Queen Bee, who has worked with Parton on her new version of Jolene, paid tribute to her. In a statement, the singer wrote,“Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship.''

“I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Jane Fonda

Fonda shared a throwback picture with Dolly as she penned down a long note for her dear friend, saying that let’s be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee.