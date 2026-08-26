Following the death of country music icon Dolly Parton on Tuesday, the whole entertainment industry and fans from across the globe have paid tributes on social media. She was 80. Her demise was announced by her nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, in a video message. "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now," he said.

Over the decades, Parton had built a legacy as a performer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Trump announces national tribute for Dolly Parton

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Mourning her death, President Donald Trump has announced that American flags will be lowered for a week. "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest country singers, and far beyond, ever, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one-week period beginning tonight at 6 p.m. Rest in peace, Dolly! The world loves you. President Donald J. Trump," he posted on Truth Social.

Tributes pour in from entertainment industry

As the heartbreaking news spread, artists from different generations and genres remembered the woman behind classics such as Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Sir Paul McCartney called Parton a “magnificent star” and recalled, "She was so bubbly and full of life, it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed. Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly."

Sir Elton John said he was “shocked and devastated” by the news. "A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart”.

Parton's 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda wrote, “I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this — more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever.”

Country star Reba McEntire remembered Parton, saying, "Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you.”

Billy Ray Cyrus, who shared a long friendship with Parton and whose daughter Miley Cyrus considered her a godmother, wrote, “Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will.”

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Eminem said, "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

Oprah Winfrey, Sir Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Clarkson and numerous other stars also expressed their grief.

Politics remembers Dolly Parton

She generally avoided political debates during her lifetime; she had spoken openly about her desire not to divide her audience.

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“I don’t like to get involved in politics, because first of all, I have as many Republican fans as I do Democrats. I don’t want to offend anybody, I have a right to myself,” she told USA Today in 2020. “Like God gave us free will, America gave us free speech, but you’ve got to be responsible for anything you say and do.”

Former President Bill Clinton remembered her as “one of a kind,” while former Vice President Kamala Harris praised her career and philanthropic work. Hillary Clinton also spoke about Parton's commitment to literacy, writing, “Dolly Parton did all the good she could, for all the people she could, for as long as ever she could.”