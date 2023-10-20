Dolly Parton reveals why she goes to bed in full face of makeup since 1980s

Dolly Parton, the iconic country singer, actress, and philanthropist, is known for her timeless beauty and her signature glamorous look. In her new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which was released on October 17, the 77-year-old artist delves into her unique style and the reasons behind going to bed with a full face of makeup.

In an excerpt, Dolly confessed that she has been sleeping in her makeup since the 1980s as part of her emergency preparedness plan. She shared, "When I arrived in LA in the '80s, I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

While the unusual practice has raised eyebrows, Parton emphasised that she still properly cleans her face in the morning. Following her morning skincare ritual, she then proceeds to reapply her makeup, ensuring she maintains her glamorous appearance throughout the day.

Parton humorously remarked, "It doesn't matter when you clean your face as long as you clean it once a day. After I wake up, I do all the little rituals, and then I start over again and go out every day and look good all day long."

The "9 to 5" singer shared that she adheres to this routine both when working in Los Angeles and while at home in Tennessee with her husband of 50 years, Carl Dean. She quipped, "This is also true back home in Tennessee. I don't want to go to bed looking like a hag with Carl."

This isn't the first time Dolly has discussed her decision to sleep in makeup. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, she reaffirmed her choice by citing the unpredictability of natural disasters. She said, "I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night. Because I never know if there's going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I'm going to have to go out in the middle of the night."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE