Maluma reveals he's going to be a father during his Washington concert

Colombian music sensation Maluma brought a wave of excitement and emotion to his Don Juan Tour when he revealed some heartwarming news to his fans during a recent performance in Washington DC. As he took the stage, Maluma shared a special moment with the audience by premiering the music video for his song "Procura." In the video, he made a touching announcement - he's going to be a father!

The music video served as a delightful window into Maluma's personal life, confirming that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, are expecting their first child together. It featured intimate home videos of the couple, documenting their journey towards parenthood.

Interwoven with soulful shots of Maluma serenading his audience were glimpses of the couple attending doctor's appointments, poring over sonograms, and sharing the joy of the experience with their loved ones. The heartwarming revelation was made even more special by the fact that the couple is expecting a baby girl. Both Maluma and Susana Gomez proudly wore diamond necklaces that spelt out the name "Paris" in sparkling gemstones.

In an interview with ET in August at the beginning of his Don Juan Tour, the artist discussed his relationship and the support he receives from his girlfriend. "It's amazing. It's beautiful," he said about his relationship. "I always try to keep it super private. You know, like my private life is Juan Luis. I always try to keep it away a little bit, but it's almost impossible because you guys see me every day. I am good, I am happy, I am very balanced, and that is very important. My mental health is always good. It's the best I could get."

Maluma, known for his chart-topping hits like "Coco Loco", also revealed that fatherhood has been a lifelong dream for him. "I always dream about being a dad. Having a family, for me, that is the biggest goal ever," he said.

