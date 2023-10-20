P!nk postpones more shows to 'focus on health' and recover from respiratory infection

P!nk took to social media on Thursday to inform her fans of the latest adjustments to her tour schedule. She revealed that a respiratory infection has forced her to pause her tour temporarily and prioritise her health.

On her X account, P!nk wrote, "Vancouver shows postponed. Sending everyone lots of love and my sincere apologies xoxo." An attached photo to the tweet conveyed her doctor's orders, which stated that she would be "unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday."

P!nk reassured her fans by stating that Live Nation is working on rescheduling the shows, and she eagerly looks forward to hitting the stage again.

This announcement follows her recent revelation that concert dates in Washington had to be rescheduled due to "family medical issues" requiring "immediate attention." In an Instagram statement, she expressed her regrets to Tacoma ticket holders, stating, "The two shows on October 17 and October 18 will be postponed, and Live Nation is working on future dates to reschedule."

The Summer Carnival 2023 Tour has faced several adjustments since its June kickoff. In late September, P!nk had to cancel a show in Texas due to a sinus infection, a decision she described as disappointing.

Despite these necessary cancellations, P!nk's tour has witnessed many memorable moments. During a performance at BST Hyde Park in London in June, a fan presented her with a massive wheel of Brie de Meaux cheese, to which P!nk graciously responded, "I love you."

Back in the United States, the "Just Like Fire" artist made history in the Midwest when she became the first female to headline a stadium in Wisconsin and broke attendance records. During her tour, P!nk was also joined on stage by her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, whom she shares with her husband Carey Hart.

P!nk's North American leg of the tour is set to conclude in November with a show in Arlington, Texas.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE