/Salman Khan loses patience with paparazzi ahead of Bigg Boss 20 premiere: 'This is not my job'

Salman Khan is back on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 20 as the reality show is all set to premiere, and fans are excited. But another moment from the promotional shoot has gone viral online, where the actor appeared to lose his cool with the paparazzi.

Salman Khan loses his patience

In a video circulating online, Khan is seen posing for paparazzi before asking them to maintain some distance from the stage. The situation appeared to become increasingly frustrating for him as the requests for more photographs continued.

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Also Read: Salman Khan kicks off Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere shoot

At one point, he turned to the paparazzi and said, “This is not my profession. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai" (This is not my job. I don't need to come in front of the camera).

The photographers continued to request pictures, prompting another visibly exasperated response from the actor. "Photos… photos… photos," he said.

However, it is not clear what led to the actor's irritation. The situation did not escalate, and Khan was also seen posing with the photographers before heading inside to continue shooting.

About Bigg Boss Season 20

The upcoming season marks another chapter in Khan's association with Bigg Boss. He first became the host of the Hindi edition in 2010 with Season 4, taking over from Amitabh Bachchan, and has since become synonymous with the show.

Bigg Boss 20 will introduce a new house along with several themed elements. They had previously teased a fantasy-inspired décor for the show, including a shark-themed pool. According to reports, Mahhi Vij, Mary Kom, Kushal Tanwar, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Faisal Khan, and Geeta Basra are expected to appear in the latest season, but the official list of the contestants is yet to be revealed in full.