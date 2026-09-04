/Salman Khan kicks off Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere shoot, sports a cowboy look

The countdown to television’s biggest reality show has officially begun as host Salman Khan started filming the grand premiere for Bigg Boss 20.

On Friday, as he arrived on set to shoot for the premiere epsiode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman posed for photographers in a sharp cowboy hat, half jacket, classic T-shirt, and jeans, while also pausing to click pictures with the paparazzi present during the shoot.

Inside the Alice in Wonderland-Themed House

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This season's house steps into fantasy, drawing heavy inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. Glimpses of the new setup reveal a blend of modern design and quirky decor, including a giant pink teapot pouring directly onto a couch, a hot-air balloon repurposed into a seating area, and a shark-themed pool. To track every piece of drama, the layout incorporates two secret rooms and a massive network of 104 cameras monitoring the contestants round the clock.

Speculated Contestant Lineup



While the official roster remains under wraps, several notable names across television, music, and social media are heavily rumoured to enter the house. Among the prominent contenders are former MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla winner Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Fame Gurukul winner Qazi Touqeer, and rapper Yung DSA (Yeda Yung).

The list of potential housemates also features television actors Mahhi Vij, Khushi Dubey, and Aman Gandhi, alongside Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill, and Rhiti Tiwari.

Premiere Date and Broadcast Schedule