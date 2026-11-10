/2 new IPL teams to be added by 2028 as BCCI plans league expansion: Report

The BCCI is exploring opportunities to expand IPL’s footprint once again, with reports suggesting that the Indian Cricket Board is adding two new teams to the 10-team, cash-rich league setup by 2028. Early discussions highlight Pune and Vadodara as the primary options, though alternative host cities could still be considered.



A Mint report citing people familiar with the developments also reads that the proposed expansion could coincide with the next IPL media rights cycle from 2028 to 2032, with each new franchise likely to command a valuation of more than $1 billion amid growing interest from domestic business groups and international investment firms.

Meanwhile, Vadodara’s emergence as a potential new IPL destination comes amid Gujarat’s persistent push to strengthen its position as a sporting hub. The city, which also has an international cricket ground, is located 110 kms from Ahmedabad, where IPL franchise Gujarat Titans play their home matches.



Pune is no stranger to the IPL, having hosted two now-defunct franchises: Pune Warriors India (2011–2013) and Rising Pune Supergiant (2016–2017). While the Sahara-Group-owned Pune Warriors exited the tournament following financial disagreements with the BCCI over franchise fees, Rising Pune Supergiant completed its two-year term following the 2017 season, where they lost the final to Mumbai Indians.

The Possibilities

When the IPL started in 2008, eight teams participated, and the number rose to 10 in the next three years. Additions and subtractions continued until 2022, when the BCCI added two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, to the existing setup, making it a 10-team tournament. While the RPSG Group acquired LSG for $940 million, the CVC Capital Partners bought Gujarat Titans for $750 million.



The BCCI's expansion plans will also depend on commercial considerations and the availability of leading Indian players. The broadcasters' appetite for additional matches will also be important, as more franchises would increase the overall number of games and the cost of acquiring media rights.