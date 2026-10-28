/HBO’s Harry Potter series adds three new cast members, reveals James and Lily Potter actors

HBO’s Harry Potter adaptation has announced three new additions to the cast on Tuesday. Jasper Talbot and Hannah Chinn have joined the JK Rowling’s fantasy as James and Lily Potter, the late parents of the young wizard, while Harry Gilby will play Charlie Weasley, the older brother of Ron Weasley.

All three actors will appear in the first season of the upcoming television series, as per Variety.

New addition to Harry Potter cast

James and Lily Potter play an important role in Harry’s backstory, even though they die before the main events of the story begin. The couple appeared in the original film adaptations through flashbacks, photographs and magical manifestations.

Charlie Weasley, meanwhile, is one of Arthur and Molly Weasley’s older children. Unlike his siblings Ron, Fred, George and Ginny, Charlie does not appear in the original films, despite being part of the books. He is known for his interest in dragons and works with the creatures in Romania.

Harry Potter series cast and premiere date

The official logline for the first season reads: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter — or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts' enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

The story follows Harry as he discovers his magical heritage after receiving an invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. His arrival at the school introduces him to new friendships, magical adventures and secrets that gradually reveal the dangers surrounding him.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton playing Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout portraying Ron Weasley.

The main cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Other actors joining the first season include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

While the viewers are waiting for the premiere of the first season, it has been confirmed that production on the second season, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is already under way at Leavesden Studios outside London.

Also Read: Harry Potter show expands season 2 cast with Lenny Rush as Dobby and Bonnie Hill as Ginny

Written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, the series is being made by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Mark Mylod will serve as an executive producer and direct multiple episodes. Rowling is also an executive producer, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, David Heyman of Heyday Films, Laura Neal and Jon Brown.