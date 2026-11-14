/IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will face New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday (Nov 15), looking to seal the series 3-1. The visitors lead 2-1 under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy but will need to bounce back after suffering a heavy 244-run defeat in the fourth match on Friday (Nov 13). New Zealand, however, will be without Matt Henry, who took six wickets in the previous match. The pacer has left the ODI squad to join the Test team in Wellington ahead of the first Test, starting Nov 19.



India will also miss Gurnoor Brar, who has joined the Test squad in Wellington for preparations ahead of the red-ball series.

IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 5th ODI be played?

The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday (Nov 15). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 5th ODI?

The livestream of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur