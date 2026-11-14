/Who is targeting US military bases in Britain? Drone scare at RAF Lakenheath raises alarm

US Air Force personnel at the RAF Lakenheath in Britain responded to reports of “suspected unauthorised drone activity” on Friday evening (Nov 13). The incident comes amid mounting security concerns over US bases in Europe. A US Air Force spokesperson said that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.

“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by CNN.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that US Air Force Security Forces had responded, saying, “We are working closely with them to establish the facts. We will provide updates in due course.”

Authorities have yet to identify who was behind the Lakenheath incident or establish any connection to Iran. The incident has raised fresh questions about the security of US military installations in Britain and whether they are being targeted for surveillance or probing. It remains unclear whether any drones were recovered.

Is Iran behind recent threats in Britain?

The incident comes as Washington reassesses the security of its military assets in Britain. The US recently moved bombers used in strikes on Iran out of the country and relocated refuelling aircraft to Germany. The Wall Street Journal reported that the move followed a threat from Iran.

Earlier on September 27, men in white vans approached RAF Fairford base overnight, prompting forces to move bombers from the base on security grounds. In connection to the incident, two men were charged last month, with prosecutors alleging that one of them tried to assist Iranian intelligence. The US Justice Department has also said an Iran-backed militia member plotted to attack Fairford while detained in the US.

Last month, Britain’s domestic spy chief warned that Iran had stepped up attempts to strike harder targets, including military sites in Britain. Tehran has denied involvement in the Fairford incident and rejected accusations of hostile activity in Britain.