/Sam Konstas nears Test recall for New Zealand series amid Sheffield Shield run-fest

Once known for reverse-sweeping Jasprit Bumrah for a six on his Test debut at the MCG two years ago, Australian opener Sam Konstas is now a leading run-scorer in Sheffield Shield with 426 runs at an average above 85. Konstas said he has reformed his game tactically, technically and mentally and is driven to return to the Test side for his second chance in the upcoming New Zealand series at home. With the selectors due to pick the squad for the four-match Test series late this week, Konstas’ name will lead the pecking order.



He recently pressed his case with his second Shield hundred, scoring his career-best 173 against South Australia.



The New South Wales opener was dropped earlier following his first stint of 10 Tests, wherein he averaged 16.3, but the youngster admits his confidence never took a hit. The right-hander, known for his attacking style of play, also believes his game has evolved, with a One-Day hundred to go with his two red-ball centuries this season thus far.



"It's a lot different, I reckon," Konstas said of his batting. "Obviously learning from my experiences in the past and then just trying to formulate a plan when I bat.



"I'm still taking the game on and having good intent, but then also understanding when to soak the pressure.



"I think that's the beauty about playing more red-ball cricket, and especially in India with Australia A as well. I learnt a lot from there,” he said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Given Australia are looking at younger blood to lead their batting with two marquee series approaching, one against New Zealand followed by a five-match away Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the selectors must have kept close tabs on Konstas' progress.



Thankful for his earlier chances and looking forward to a potentially exciting summer with nine Tests lined up, Konstas said, "I was grateful for those opportunities, and I feel like if I do get back there, I know what to do and to back my skills.



"Obviously, I want to be playing at the top level, and for me it's just scoring runs at Shield and then see what happens.



"I feel like I'm moving nicely. I'm happy to convert my starts to big scores. Especially when you're moving nicely, you're just trying to cash in,” he concluded.

