/IPL 2027: Gujarat Titans set to sign Harshal Patel from SRH for INR 4 crore

Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is reportedly set to join Gujarat Titans (GT) from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) through an all-cash trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, GT have agreed to sign the experienced fast bowler for INR 4 crore (approximately $424,000), half the INR 8 crore SRH spent on him at the 2025 mega auction. The deal will reduce Gujarat’s auction purse by INR 4 crore.

If the transfer goes through, Harshal will play for his fifth IPL franchise since making his debut in 2012. He has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH.



The 35-year-old had a decent first season with SRH in 2025, picking up 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80. However, his opportunities were limited in IPL 2026, as he played only five games and failed to take a wicket while conceding runs at 10.82 per over.

SRH instead backed uncapped Indian pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

However, the right-arm pacer has won the Purple Cap twice, taking 32 wickets for RCB in 2021 and 24 for PBKS in 2024 to finish as the leading wicket-taker in both seasons.



The proposed move will also bring Harshal closer to his roots, as he was born in Ahmedabad and moved to Gujarat a few years ago to pursue domestic cricket.

At GT, he could add valuable experience to a pace attack that includes Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder.

Gujarat have shown interest in Harshal in previous auctions as well. They bid up to INR 10.5 crore for him in 2024 before PBKS bought him for INR 11.75 crore. GT also entered the bidding at the 2025 mega auction but pulled out when the price reached INR 6.5 crore.

AS the Nov 17 retention deadline approaching, IPL franchises have increased their trading activity. SRH have already brought in T. Natarajan from DC and acquired Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis through a four-player trade with Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal’s potential switch is another addition to the growing list of squad changes ahead of IPL 2027.