/AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Australia will face England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Sunday (Nov 15). After winning the opening match by seven wickets, the hosts will aim for another victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Debutant Mahli Beardman starred in the first ODI, taking 6/24 to bowl England out for 131. Captain Mitchell Marsh also scored a half-century and will look to continue his good form.

England, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back and level the series. Harry Brook, Joe Root and Jofra Archer will be key players for the visitors.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Match Details

When will the AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Australia and England will be played on Sunday (Nov 15). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second ODI between Australia and England will be available on Eurosport TV channel in India.

Where to livestream AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI?

The livestream of the second ODI between Australia and England will be available on the FanCode app and website.

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Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott and Adam Zampa