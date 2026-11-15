/Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela call it quits after a year of dating: Report

Joe Jonas has experienced several changes in his personal life over the past few years, balancing fatherhood, music and relationships while continuing his journey with the Jonas Brothers. The singer is now reportedly single again after his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela came to an end after spending more than a year together.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela end their romance after a year

Joe Jonas and model Tatiana Gabriela have reportedly decided to end their relationship after dating for more than a year. The news of their separation emerged on November 14, with a source confirming it to Us Weekly. According to the insider, the couple had spent a considerable amount of time travelling together during the summer. However, their relationship reportedly began to change as Jonas became increasingly occupied with professional commitments, resulting in the two spending more time apart.

The source also revealed that Gabriela was the one who decided to call off the relationship. Differences in their lifestyles reportedly made it difficult for them to maintain the same connection, while trust issues were another concern they had been attempting to resolve. Despite the separation, people close to the former couple reportedly believe there could still be a possibility of reconciliation. For now, however, they appear to be moving in different directions. Neither Jonas nor Gabriela has publicly addressed the reported breakup.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela's relationship

The singer and the Puerto Rican model were first linked in November 2025, although reports suggested that they had started getting to know each other a little earlier. Their relationship gradually attracted attention through public outings and appearances together. In January 2026, a source told Us Weekly that Jonas had introduced Gabriela to his family and friends as his girlfriend. She was also reportedly introduced to his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his former wife, Sophie Turner.

The couple eventually made their relationship public in April 2026. Jonas shared an Instagram photo collection featuring Gabriela, including a picture of the two embracing in a photo booth. He also posted footage from their Puerto Rico getaway, where the model helped him practise Spanish and introduced him to local experiences.

Joe Jonas' relationship with Sophie Turner before Tatiana Gabriela

Before dating Gabriela, Jonas was married to actress Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The former couple tied the knot in 2019 and share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.