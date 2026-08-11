/Camp Rock reunion! Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers walk red carpet together after 16 years

This reunion was in the making for 16 years. Demi Lovato joined her former costars from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp Rock 3 on Monday, August 10.

Lovato, 33, made a striking appearance in a bronze lace-up vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress. The Jonas Brothers also opted for sleek Giorgio Armani designs- Kevin, 38, wore a gray suit with a white T-shirt; Joe, 36, chose a pink sweater vest paired with black trousers; and Nick, 33, styled a blue-gray suit with an off-white collared shirt.

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Returning to Camp Connect

The four musicians originally starred together in Disney Channel's hit 2008 movie Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The franchise centred on Mitchie Torres (Lovato), a shy singer-songwriter attending an elite music camp where her mother, Connie (Maria Canals-Barrera), worked as the resident cook. Across the films, Mitchie navigated camper life and built a romance with boy-band star Shane Gray (Joe), who performed alongside his brothers in the fictional group Connect 3.

Also read: Demi Lovato reuniting with Jonas Brothers for their 20th anniversary tour

For Camp Rock 3, Lovato and the Jonas Brothers serve as executive producers and will reprise their original roles, with Disney confirming a special cameo appearance by Lovato. Maria Canals-Barrera is also set to return as Connie.

A New Generation in Camp Rock 3

The third instalment introduces a fresh lineup of young talent to lead the franchise. Camp Rock 3 stars Liamani Segura as the "bold and determined" Sage and Malachi Barton as "camp bad boy" Fletch. The ensemble cast also includes Lumi Pollack, Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklyn Pitts, and Ava Jean.

Building anticipation for the premiere, Lovato recently visited Disneyland with the new cast members, sharing an Instagram clip on August 4 dancing with the stars to Meaghan Martin's throwback hit "Too Cool." Lovato captioned the clip, "Normalize making music videos with your friends."