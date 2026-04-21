/Joe Jonas makes it official with Tatiana Gabriela, shares glimpses from Puerto Rico trip | See pics

Joe Jonas has finally made his relationship official with Tatiana Gabriela by sharing a photo with her on his social media. This update comes nearly two years after his separation from Sophie Turner. The singer-songwriter was recently on a trip to Puerto Rico and shared a series of images and a YouTube vlog with his fans.

Joe Jonas confirms his relationship

Among the multiple photos shared by the Jonas Brothers member, what caught the attention of the netizens was a black-and-white photo booth picture where Gabriela is seen wrapping her arms around him while posing for the camera. "If you’re seeing this it means my puerto rico YT vid is up now," the caption read.

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Additionally, Jonas has also offered a closer look into his relationship through his vlog uploaded on April 18. In the video, the duo can be seen enjoying their holiday by exploring the island and enjoying local food and drinks.

The vlog also features a moment when Jonas revealed that Gabriela is "helping with my Spanish." Then the singer recalled a memorable moment from their trip, saying, "Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice."

Who is Tatiana Gabriela?

She is a New York-based model, digital creator, and actor, and has worked with several big fashion labels. As per reports, Gabriela has also featured in Bad Bunny’s 2025 music video Baile Inolvidable.

The speculations around the duo began in late 2025, with reports suggesting they started seeing each other toward the end of summer.

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Joe Jonas past relationship

Jonas was previously married to Turner, and they share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. The former couple revealed their separation in September 2023 and reportedly finalised their divorce a year later.