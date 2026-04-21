/Practical Magic 2 trailer out! Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman once again face the Owens family curse | Watch

After a long wait, the makers of Practical Magic 2 have unveiled the trailer, giving fans a glimpse of the next chapter of the popular 1998 film. The sequel was first premiered at CinemaCon, and is inspired by The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Return of Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman

The upcoming film is said to revisit the lives of the Owens family decades after the original Practical Magic. The story will once again focus on sisters Sally and Gillian Owens as they navigate love, legacy, and a curse that has haunted their lineage for generations. Sparking a wave of excitement, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as Sally and Gillian, alongside Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as their aunts, Frances and Jet.

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Set in Massachusetts, the sequel features the two sisters continuing their magical practices while still dealing with the family curse that affects their relationships.

About the trailer

The trailer, which was released on April 20, combines nostalgia with a fresh story, and it showcases several callbacks to the original film, including the use of Coconut. The clip also hints that the Owens women go on a larger, more dangerous journey, leaving their quiet New England life. "Everyone we love dies," "A really horrible death. I mean, it’s just - it’s not great for the Tinder bio," the trailer featured.

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The sequel "returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem," as quoted by Variety.

About Practical Magic 2

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel introduces a new generation, with Sally’s daughter, played by Joey King, beginning to uncover hidden truths about the family while developing powers of her own. The cast also features Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod in key roles.

Written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett, Practical Magic 2 is slated to release on September 11.