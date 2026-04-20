/Actress-comedian Mindy Cohn reveals she is battling cancer for second time

Mindy Cohn, aka Melinda Heather Cohn, who gained recognition after playing the role of Natalie Green in the sitcom The Facts of Life and also voicing Velma Dinkley for the Scooby-Doo franchise, shared a difficult phase in her health journey. She revealed that she went into remission following a five-year cancer battle.

Mindy Cohn on her cancer battle for second time

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mindy Cohn wrote, "Have been off social media for a while cuz I had to go kick cancer's a**. I did so with the extraordinary help pf Providence Saint John's hospital staff especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik."

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She further wrote, "Thank you to my family especially my cherished @tarakarsian, @johnwstewart, and @gregoryzarian, who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it’s 'my turn'. I'm recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!"

Netizens flooded the comment section wishing her speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Hey girl! Sending love and thoughts and prayers...You've got this! I beat it in 2018. Technology today is amazing. Luv u n miss u." Another user wrote, "Coming back even stronger! You're so special!!", wrote the third user.

All about Mindy Cohn

Mindy Cohn was discovered by actress Charlotte Rae when Rae and the producers of The Facts of Life visited Westlake School in Holmby Hills, California, while doing research for the show. Cohn was cast as Natalie Green and portrayed the character for the series' nine-year run (1979–1988), as well as in the reunion movie (2001).

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She has continued her acting career outside of The Facts of Life. In 1984 she had a leading role as the daughter alongside Stockard Channing in RKO's video production of Table Settings.

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