HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk is currently under investigation by South Korean authorities for alleged violations of the Capital Markets Act, specifically fraudulent trading related to HBYE's IPO. Amid the allegations, reports of the US Embassy requesting the lifting of travel ban restrictions on Bang Si Hyuk are doing rounds.

Why is the US Embassy requesting to lift the travel ban of HBYE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk?

United States has requested cooperation from the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), as per

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several reports, in regard to a visit to the country by HBYE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and other senior executives, despite Bang Si Hyuk being subjected to an overseas travel ban tied to a police investigation.

A report by Hanbook Ilbo states the US Embassy in Seoul has delivered a letter to the acting commissioner general of the KNPA requesting cooperation to allow HYBE senior executives – chairman Bang Si Hyuk, CEO Lee Jae-sang and vice president Kim Hyun-jung – to travel to the United States.

Reportedly, their US visit includes attending celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of Independence Day on July 4, as well as supporting BTS during the group's US leg of its world tour. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced plans for an unprecedented large-scale Independence Day event in Washington, DC, including an Ultimate Fighting Championship event. For lifting a travel ban, reportedly, it requires the Ministry of Justice to convene a review committee and make a determination following a request from the ivestigative agency.

HYBE's statement in regard to US Embassy letter

As per the report of The Korea Herald, HYBE has denied the US Embassy letter sent to Korean police, seeking to lift a travel ban on Chairman Bang Si Hyuk. A HYBE official stated, "We have not requested the US Embassy to seek the lifting of Chairman Bang's travel ban. We do not have anything to add on that matter."

All about Bang Si Hyuk's stock fraud case

As per reports, Bang is a reported suspect on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act. Recently, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Financial Crime Investigation Unit imposed an overseas travel ban.

Reportedly, he is under suspicion that in 2019, during the process of purchasing shares from existing shareholders before HYBE's listing, he misled existing shareholders to believe the listing would be delayed, even though HYBE was proceeding with preparations for listing.