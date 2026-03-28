/J-Hope’s response to HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk in BTS: THE RETURN documentary goes viral | Watch

South Korean boy band BTS made a splashing comeback after almost four years, and fans are already eager to see them live, performing the tracks from their fifth studio album, Arirang, following their mandatory military service. Recently, the streaming platform Netflix had released the documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN, in which one of the scenes showcased J-Hope's response to HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk.

Viral clip of J-Hope and Bang Si Hyuk

Several clips shared on social media from the documentary showed the part where the BTS members, the staff and the founder, Bang Si Hyuk, were seen having a discussion about the album Arirang. But what caught the attention of netizens was J-Hope addressing suggestions made by Bang Si Hyuk.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

J-Hope expressed concern that a version with an extended sample felt excessive or overdone. He requested a shorter version, at one point firmly telling Bang PD, “That's not it,” when discussing the song's direction.

With this clip, it drew a debate amongst netizens. One user wrote, "And Hoseok was right; the sample is too long." Another user wrote, "They grew up around him; it's not like he's some random ceo they can't have a normal conversation with lol." "Anyone still says BTS gotta listen to the label????!!", wrote the third user.

All about BTS: THE RETURN

BTS: The Return is a 2026 Netflix documentary film chronicling the group's reunion in Los Angeles to create their album Arirang after completing mandatory military service, released on March 27, 2026. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film offers an intimate look at their creative process and return to music after a hiatus.