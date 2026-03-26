/Jimmy Fallon's show slammed for racist remark against BTS; Here's what happened

South Korean boy band BTS' comeback after almost four years has been the talk of the town ever since they released their fifth album, Arirang, and their comeback performance in Seoul, which was broadcast live. With their return to American television on The Tonight Show, they are facing backlash as the Jimmy Fallon-hosted programme is reportedly accused of being racist towards the seven members. Let's delve in to know what exactly happened.

Why are fans of BTS slamming Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show?

America's talk show is being slammed over inappropriate jokes targeting the global group BTS. Following strong protests from fans, the show and its MC eventually apologised. Seth Herzog, the MC for Jimmy Fallon's show, recently cracked a joke in reference to North Korea, stating, "Is there anyone here from North (North Korea)? No one? As per the report of TMZ. However, the audience gave a cold shoulder to this remark and condemned the statement on social media as clear racism and disrespectful language.

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The report suggests that the broadcasting company’s executives also summoned Herzog, issued a stern warning about the incident, and promised to prevent its recurrence. However, fans continued to protest fiercely, saying, “An ignorant joke that disparages Korean history” and "The Jimmy Fallon Show must issue a formal apology."

One user wrote, "Exposing Jimmy Fallon and his disgusting statement: First of all I’m grateful I got the special taping. I have been waiting to see BTS OT7 again for 6 years since 2019 so I’m grateful I got to see my 7."

Another user wrote, "If y’all are done acting like shippers & have quickly forgotten how shitty today was for us, can we get back to whacking jimmy fallon. not only were his crew terribly rude & made racist comments, they also allowed this racist girl right here to meet bts."

"Not only did “Aliens” by BTS Go over the xenophobic and racists remarks they faced in the west , but It ALSO went over Jimmy fallon and his teams’ head. @jimmyfallon.Do better racism should never be material for a joke", wrote the third user.

BTS' comeback performance in US post

Post their military discharge and solo activities, BTS made their comeback to the U.S. recently and performed an intimate, high-energy show in New York, with a backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge. The South Korean boy band performed at the Spotify x BTS: Swimside event, which was at Pier 17, and it also marked a first full group stage in the US in four years.