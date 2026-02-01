/Bang Si Hyuk case: Prosecutors probing HYBE chairman in fraudulent trading transferred

Google Preferred
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 20:38 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 20:38 IST
HYBE chairperson Bang Si Hyuk's case, which is being probed by two investigative authorities, has reportedly been transferred. Read to know more. 

Bang Si-hyuk, also known as "Hitman" Bang, is a South Korean music executive, record producer, and songwriter. The trouble for the HYBE chairperson seems to be growing with each passing day over stock fraud allegations. Amidst the case, investigative authorities who have been probing the chairman since December 2024 have been reportedly transferred.

Why have the investigative authorities been transferred?

According to a report of AllKpop, the authorities, who have been investigating suspicion of fraudulent

trading (violation of the Capital Markets Act) have been subjected to reassignments, raising some eyebrows.

On January 29, KST, reportedly, the Ministry of Justice implemented a large-scale reshuffling of prosecutors, supposedly to reorganise the prosecution ahead of its transition to the Public Prosecution Office in October. Around 569 senior prosecutors and 358 general prosecutors were affected in this move.

All about Bang Si Hyuk's case involving stock fraud

As per reports, Bang is a reported suspect on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act. Recently, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Financial Crime Investigation Unit imposed an overseas travel ban.

Reportedly, he is under suspicion that in 2019, during the process of purchasing shares from existing shareholders before HYBE's listing, he misled existing shareholders to believe the listing would be delayed, even though HYBE was proceeding with preparations for listing.

