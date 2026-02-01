One of the most anticipated K-dramas, Our Universe, is all set to premiere this month, and fans are eagerly waiting for the show. Directed by Lee Hyun Seok, the show stars Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui and Park Seo Ham in lead roles. But, ever since the trailer of the series was released, netizens have drawn comparisons with a Hollywood film which stars Josh Duhamel and Katherine Heigl. Let's delve in to know more.

Which Hollywood film are netizens drawing a comparison with the K-drama Our Universe?

A page on Facebook named Oh My Drama's shared a post of Our Universe in which several netizens have compared the show with the film titled Life as We Know It. One user wrote, "Is it a Korean version of Life as We Know It by Josh Duhamel and Katherine Heigl? Sounds like it." Another user wrote, "I was thinking the same thing." “I really do,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Our Universe is a coming-of-age romance drama written by Soo Jin, Jeon Yu-ri, and Shin Yi-hyun, directed by Lee Hyun-seok and Jung Yeo-jin. It tells the story of two in-laws, Seon Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, two in-laws who share mutual dislike.

But circumstances change when the accidental death of their siblings leads to them becoming the guardians of their 20-month-old nephew, Woo Ju. How the trio navigates and romance blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the story. It is scheduled to premiere on tvN on February 4, 2026, and will air every Wednesday and Thursday.

All about Life as We Know It

Life as We Know It was released in 2010 and is helmed by Greg Berlanti. The romantic comedy-drama stars Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel. The film follows the story of two single adults who must settle their differences in order to take care of their goddaughter after her parents are killed in a car crash.