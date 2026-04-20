/PM Narendra Modi announces India-Korea Festival, acknowledges popularity of k-pop and k-dramas in India



South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is in India for a three-day state visit (April 19-21). The visit focuses on strengthening economic and strategic ties, including discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade, defence, AI and shipbuilding. Welcoming South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in a joint press statement after bilateral talks highlighted the relationship between South Korea and India by acknowledging the popularity of k-pop and k-dramas in India. He also announced the India-Korea Friendship Festival.

PM Narendra Modi on rise of k-pop and k-dramas in India

Speaking at the press briefing following the bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the growing popularity of K-pop and K-drama in India and the recognition of Indian cinema and culture in Korea.

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He said, "India and Korea share a relationship that goes back thousands of years. The story of Princess Suriranta of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of South Korea is part of our shared heritage. Today, k-pop and k-dramas are very popular in India. The president is also a fan of Indian cinema. We will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028."

Will the Mumbai-Korea centre be established?

Both India and South Korea have agreed to establish a Mumbai-Korea Centre, which will serve as a k-pop performance venue and a hub for Korean culture, envisioned as a space blending k-pop and Bollywood. This initiative was announced as part of a 2026–2030 cultural exchange agreement between South Korea and India to boost bilateral ties.

While this new centre is established, Korean cultural promotion is currently handled in India primarily by the Korean Cultural Centre India in New Delhi.

What's the story of Princess Suriratna and King Kim Shuro?

As per the 13th-century Korean chronicle, The Samguk Yusa, Suriratna, also known as Heo Hwang-ok, is a legendary princess from Ayodhya, India, who travelled to Korea around 48 AD to marry King Kim Suro of the Gaya Kingdom, becoming Korea's first queen and the ancestor of millions of Koreans, symbolising a deep historical link between India and Korea.