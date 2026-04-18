/Ninja Assassin to Bloodhounds season 2: Must-watch k-dramas, movies of Rain you shouldn't miss

From Ninja Assassin to Ghost Doctor to Red Swan, Rain has shown versatility in acting in any genre: action, romance, comedy and melodrama. He is part of the latest season of Bloodhounds.
South Korean singer, actor and producer Rain revolutionised K-pop in the early 2000s as a solo artist. He has released numerous hit albums and conducted sold-out Asian tours. Starred in Full House in 2004 and A Love to Kill, winning top awards. Here are a few of his shows and movies you shouldn't miss watching.
The 2004 show tells the story of a woman who discovers that her friends have sold her house while she was away on a vacation. She insists on taking back what is hers by entering into a contract marriage with the new owner, an actor. Rain plays the role of Lee Young-jae, a popular Korean actor. Despite seeming to be egotistical and stubborn, he cares deeply for his friends very much. Young-jae possesses secret unrequited feelings for his childhood friend, Hye-won, but later falls in love with Ji-eun. He has a fragile relationship with his father, who is a doctor.
Released in 2009, the film tells the story of a young ninja, Raizo, who turns his back on an orphanage that raised him. In order to avenge his lover Kiriko's death, he must battle Lord Ozunu, who is responsible for his lover's murder.
The American action thriller, which was released in 2008, tells the story of Speed Racer, who wants to save his family business and be a racing champion. His biggest hurdles are the nefarious owner of Royalton Industries, a race-fixing racket and the mysterious Racer X. Rain played the role of Taejo Togokahn, a rookie racer.
The romance revenge show tells the story of Oh Wansoo, who married into the powerful Hwain Group and faces death. She crosses paths with Seo Doyoon, a bodyguard investigating a friend's death that is tied to the Hwain Group. Together, they unravel Hwain Group's secrets tainted with desire. Rain played the character Seo Do Yoon, a police-turned-bodyguard who possesses excellent martial arts skills. He joins the Hwain Group's security team with his own purpose and takes the duty to protect Wan-soo.
The South Korean show follows the story of a brilliant surgeon's soul, who, upon suffering an accident, takes shelter in an intelligent resident's body. While the two are poles apart, they agree to work together. Rain plays the role of Cha Young-min: 38 years old, a genius cardiothoracic surgeon who has a golden hand that can handle difficult surgeries. He is the best doctor of Eunsang Foundation Hospital.
The show premiered, following the story of a a overworked employee. Young-soo and ex-mobster Gi-tak die, board a heavenly train and jump off; they reincarnate as opposites to aid loved ones, facing struggles in their new lives. Rain plays the role of Lee Hae-joon / Kim Young-soo, a handsome young man. Kim Young-soo reincarnated in Lee Hae-joon's body.
The show which first aired in 2023, tells the story of two young boxers, who band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate. In the second season of the show, Rain plays the antagonist role named Im Baek-jeong, a menacing boxer who fights for money and power above all else. He would stop at nothing to get Gun-woo into the illegal boxing league Iron Knuckle Fighting Championship (IKFC), which he set up.