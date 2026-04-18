/Ninja Assassin to Bloodhounds season 2: Must-watch k-dramas, movies of Rain you shouldn't miss

The 2004 show tells the story of a woman who discovers that her friends have sold her house while she was away on a vacation. She insists on taking back what is hers by entering into a contract marriage with the new owner, an actor. Rain plays the role of Lee Young-jae, a popular Korean actor. Despite seeming to be egotistical and stubborn, he cares deeply for his friends very much. Young-jae possesses secret unrequited feelings for his childhood friend, Hye-won, but later falls in love with Ji-eun. He has a fragile relationship with his father, who is a doctor.