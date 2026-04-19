/First state visit in 8 years: South Korean President Lee arrives in India, Jaishankar eyes stronger partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (April 19) called on South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who is on a State visit to India, and expressed confidence that his upcoming talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Honoured to call on President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India - Korea relations across multiple domains. Confident that his talks tomorrow with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership.”

Lee, accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung, arrived in India on Sunday, marking the first State visit by a South Korean leader in over eight years.

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The visit is being seen as a key step towards advancing Seoul’s engagement with the Global South and revitalising the “Special Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.

India and South Korea elevated their ties to a Special Strategic Partnership in 2015, with cooperation expanding across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, defence production, green energy, infrastructure and digital innovation. South Korean companies have strengthened their presence in India’s industrial and consumer sectors, while Indian firms have expanded their footprint in Korea.

Bilateral trade between India and South Korea currently stands at around $25–30 billion, though it remains skewed in favour of Seoul, with India running a trade deficit. Both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a $50 billion trade target by 2030. In the recent past, attention has shifted towards high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, defence manufacturing and green energy, alongside improving market access and investment flows.

President Lee’s schedule includes a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a visit to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The highlight of the visit will be a bilateral summit at Hyderabad House, where he will hold extensive talks with PM Modi.

The discussions are expected to result in several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), focusing on critical technologies, including semiconductors, green energy and defence manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative, along with expansion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Lee will also attend a business forum at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together industry leaders from both countries to explore investment opportunities and strengthen supply chain resilience. The visit will conclude with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, reflecting the growing depth of India-South Korea relations.