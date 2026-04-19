A day after Iran opened fire at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 19) described the incident as “A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” He added, “Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?”

Trump announced that US “representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — they will be there tomorrow evening, for negotiations,” while claiming that Washington is “offering a very fair and reasonable deal.” He renewed his warning, saying, “I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the deal, it will be my honour to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran by other presidents for the last 47 years,” in a post on Truth Social.

The US President also reacted to Tehran’s move on the Strait, saying, “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our blockade has already closed it.” He added that actions by the IRGC were inadvertently benefiting the United States by boosting demand for American oil.

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“They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones who lose with the closed passage, $500 million dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many ships are headed right now to the US — Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska — to load up,” he said.



The remarks come as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed amid a deepening stand-off between Iran and the United States. Tehran had briefly signalled reopening the route on Friday before announcing another shutdown on Saturday, unsettling global markets.

Iran has maintained that it will not reopen the crucial maritime corridor until the United States lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports. Responding to Washington’s accusations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the blockade itself violates the ceasefire and is “unlawful and criminal.”

“The United States’ so-called ‘blockade’ of Iran’s ports or coastline is not only a violation of the Pakistani-mediated ceasefire but also both unlawful and criminal,” he said in a post on X, adding that it amounts to “collective punishment” and could be considered a war crime and a crime against humanity.