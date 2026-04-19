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  • /At least 17 dead in firecracker factory blast, several injured in India's Tamil Nadu

At least 17 dead in firecracker factory blast, several injured in India's Tamil Nadu

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 17:38 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 18:09 IST
At least 17 dead in firecracker factory blast, several injured in India's Tamil Nadu

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An unknown number of injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, according to reports.

At least 17 people are feared dead in a blast at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. An unknown number of injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, according to reports.

Reason behind the blast is not known yet. However, it is said that chemicals used in firecrackers are prone to reacting instantly and are more sensitive to ignition in summers.

Chief minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said he has requested his ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations.

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“The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” wrote Stalin on X.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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