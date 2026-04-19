/Manipur violence escalates: two killed in Ukhrul ambush, protests intensify in Imphal valley

Fresh violence and protests in Manipur have deepened tensions, with two civilians killed in a suspected militant ambush in Ukhrul district even as large-scale demonstrations continue in the Imphal valley following the deaths of two children earlier this month.

According to PTI, suspected militants opened fire on civilian vehicles near TM Kasom in Ukhrul on Saturday, killing a retired Army personnel and another civilian. The attack came a day after CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the district and appealed for peace between communities. The Chief Minister condemned the killings and said the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

The latest unrest follows the April 7 attack in Bishnupur’s Tronglaobi village, where two children, including a five-year-old and an infant, were killed after a projectile struck their home. The incident triggered widespread anger, particularly in Meitei-majority areas, leading to torch rallies, sit-ins and repeated confrontations with security forces.

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Despite curfew restrictions, hundreds of protestors have taken to the streets in Imphal over consecutive nights, raising slogans demanding justice and action against those responsible. Demonstrators have also called for the withdrawal of central forces, alleging failure to prevent violence. Security personnel have used tear gas and other crowd-control measures to disperse crowds attempting to breach barricades in areas such as Singjamei and Lamlong Bazaar, with clashes reported and injuries on both sides.

Protestors have also set up informal checkpoints on key routes, disrupting movement between Imphal and hill districts and affecting supplies to areas like Churachandpur. Civil society groups, including AMUCCO, have led the protests, accusing authorities of failing to protect civilians.

The ambush targeted a convoy travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul, with several vehicles damaged in the firing. Security forces have launched operations to track down those responsible, officials said.

While the Tangkhul Naga Long condemned the killings and questioned the effectiveness of security forces, the Kuki-Zo Council denied any involvement. Amid rising tensions, the Chief Minister said the situation remains “sensitive but under control” and urged people to remain vigilant against rumours, adding that investigations are underway into both incidents and possible attempts to destabilise the state.