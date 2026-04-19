/‘There will be consequences,’ India warns Iran after attack on 2 tankers in Hormuz

New Delhi has conveyed its strong displeasure to Tehran over two Indian vessels carrying crude oil being fired at by the Iranian Navy near the Strait of Hormuz and warned that “such actions will have consequences.” There were no casualties in the firing on Indian vessels, officials confirmed on Sunday, but one of the ships suffered damage after the glass of a cabin was shattered.

The two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were fired upon on Saturday north of Oman while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz but had to turn back after the incident. Officials said that the incident is being treated with utmost seriousness by Indian authorities. The firing on Indian vessels from IRGC gunboats is being taken up seriously as Iranian warship IRIS Lavan still remains berthed at Kochi port in Kerala after seeking refuge.

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Iranian warship IRIS Lavan still docked in Kochi with over 60 crew members

Officials said around 120 of the 183 crew members on board IRIS Lavan have already been repatriated to Iran, while essential crew continues to remain in Kochi to maintain the vessel. The ship sought shelter in India after another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka on March 4.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is pushing to impose a toll on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz, but Indian authorities are unwilling to accept any such demand. Some reports suggest that the IRGC has been collecting toll from vessels crossing the strait, but India has refused to agree to any such arrangement.

Iran had earlier said that vessels of countries not directly involved in the conflict would not be targeted. Tehran had listed India among the friendly nations whose ships were supposedly being allowed passage.

New Delhi summons Iranian envoy, lodges strong protest

After the firing on Indian ships, New Delhi summoned the Iranian envoy and registered a strong protest over the incident. Officials said India made it clear that it supports open and free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and any threat to Indian commercial shipping in the region is unacceptable.

India is one of the largest users of the Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman.

Shipping data from Marine Traffic showed that Jag Arnav, a bulk carrier sailing under the Indian flag, had departed from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia and was headed to India. The second vessel, Sanmar Herald, was also transporting crude oil loaded in Iraq to India.