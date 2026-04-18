/India summons Iranian envoy, lodges formal protest over gunfire on Indian vessels in Hormuz

India summoned the Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Saturday and lodged a formal protest over the firing incident involving an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day. Government sources confirmed that the Iranian IRGC Navy gunboats fired warning shots near Indian-flagged tankers, with no confirmed damage or casualties. Two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were involved in the incident.

The firing is being seen as a signal to vessels attempting to pass without prior IRGC clearance, despite earlier assurances that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

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Authorities said the Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and India-flagged ships operating in the region.

The government has reiterated that the safety of seafarers remains its top priority.

The incident comes as Iran reimposed strict control over the Strait of Hormuz amid a standoff with the United States, with both sides enforcing rival restrictions on maritime movement.

Officials said that while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had announced safe passage saying the strait was open for all commercial vessels, the IRGC, which controls operations at sea, continues to enforce strict rules, including prior permission and designated routes.

Indian vessels struck by stray bullets

The government sources said there was small arms firing in the area when two Indian vessels near the narrow stretch of the Strait of Hormuz were struck by stray bullets. Officials clarified that the ships were not specifically targeted.

Both vessels suffered minor damage, with one bridge window on each ship being hit. No other damage or injuries have been reported.

The reports have heightened concerns among shipping companies and insurers, many of whom remain cautious about resuming normal operations in the region.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported a security incident roughly 20 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.

Shots fired from IRGC boats

A tanker’s captain told authorities that two gunboats, believed to be linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, approached the vessel and fired shots. Despite the scare, the ship’s crew were unharmed.

In another development, a container vessel in the region was also reportedly hit by gunfire, according to a maritime security source.

Several ships navigating the area said they picked up a VHF radio broadcast attributed to Iran’s navy, announcing that the Strait of Hormuz had been shut once again.

“Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.